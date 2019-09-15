Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Telos Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $314,184 as Stock Value Declined; Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose While American International Group Trimmed Position

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 60,994 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30M, down from 65,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 944,540 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09M, up from 102,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc by 42,091 shares to 53,355 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.24M for 16.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

