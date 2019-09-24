Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined; Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Cut Its Holding by $2.73 Million

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 68.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 94,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 42,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 136,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 2.14M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 26,751 shares to 312,436 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 43,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 earnings per share, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.