Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Position by $427,500; Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.59 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.5. About 1.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 2.83 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 12/03/2018 – The government has said it was concerned a deal could hinder Qualcomm’s competitive edge in mobile network development; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Sather Fin Incorporated owns 320,433 shares. Primecap Communication Ca reported 24.63M shares. Shelton Management stated it has 8,380 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 767,923 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0.1% or 5.98 million shares. Iconiq Limited Co holds 18,733 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 29,750 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 728,943 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 178,733 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 458,575 shares. Pure Fin holds 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 15,903 shares. City Co reported 0.45% stake. Diligent Invsts Lc accumulated 33,672 shares. 4,532 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.