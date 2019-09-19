Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Sigma Planning Has Lifted Its Holding by $462,612; Fiduciary Trust Company Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased by $330,344 as Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 227,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.97M, down from 233,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 9.17 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 26,821 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 20,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.71. About 3.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Associate stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 54,600 shares. Df Dent & Co holds 0.47% or 338,542 shares. Iconiq Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 18,891 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Illinois-based Capstone has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 0.06% or 12,850 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tiger Management Lc has 3.81% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greylin Mangement Inc holds 5.95% or 348,511 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 88,346 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 678,914 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 328 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.46% or 27,459 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Qualcomm Wins Legal Stay, Sprint’s 5G Expansion & More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Looks Fully Priced for the Foreseeable Future – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 5,549 shares to 32,855 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 5,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,908 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 15,800 shares to 57,231 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).