Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $3.11 Million as Shares Declined; Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Share Value Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Position by $503,970

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (BDSI) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 100,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 456,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 355,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.26M market cap company. It closed at $4.29 lastly. It is down 40.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hudock Cap Gp Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 78,669 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). M Securities Inc stated it has 4,786 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Corp stated it has 986,926 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.17% or 6,765 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 55,182 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 275 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 3.43 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Peoples Fincl invested in 0.24% or 8,346 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp holds 32,451 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.29% or 52,915 shares. Sprucegrove Management Limited holds 316,000 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 13,873 shares to 61,083 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd Sponsored Ads by 14,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,812 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

