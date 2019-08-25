Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Position; Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Shareholder S Squared Technology Cut Its Position by $1.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 8,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 42,436 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 50,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9,467 shares to 98,981 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.