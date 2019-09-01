Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Its Holding; As Premier (PINC) Shares Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted Its Stake by $4.65 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 117,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 112,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 307.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 136,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The hedge fund held 181,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 44,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 376,282 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors accumulated 6,353 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,813 shares. 14,070 are owned by Schulhoff & Com. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Asset Management Inc reported 6.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 87,206 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 20,149 shares. Natixis holds 0.22% or 627,997 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Washington Trust State Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 144,118 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns owns 153,872 shares. 7.53M were reported by Legal And General Public Ltd Liability. Marathon Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 90,007 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock’s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,707 shares to 76,844 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,645 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 134,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 83,869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 283,049 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 61,128 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,965 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Bb&T reported 22,249 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 71,542 were reported by Sei Invests. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com accumulated 1.59 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Menta Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 15,508 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 378,739 shares to 378,312 shares, valued at $45.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 202,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).