Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Raised Position; As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $848,046

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 4.38 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 19,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, down from 27,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 585,787 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Advisors Lc owns 11,288 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,433 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 143,431 are owned by Shelton Cap Management. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited owns 6,202 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 42,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Fin Bancshares reported 0.06% stake. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 2.46M shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny, a New York-based fund reported 47,495 shares. 15,009 were accumulated by Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.12% or 20,742 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Miracle Mile Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 8,708 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 666 shares. Polar Capital Llp has 292,915 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 392 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 85,176 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 10,046 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,875 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 66,317 shares. 12 West Capital Limited Partnership holds 490,000 shares or 4.24% of its portfolio. 19,660 were accumulated by Axiom Interest Lc De. Credit Suisse Ag has 64,552 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0% or 3,383 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle has 1.81% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Atika Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,376 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.