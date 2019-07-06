Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Harris Corp. (HRS) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 903,374 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.28 million, up from 896,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 360.41% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 13/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Questions Judicial Nominee on History Advocating Against Women’s Healthcare; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harris Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRS); 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 02/04/2018 – Melody Harris, J.D., appointed Chief Legal Officer of SomaLogic; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward; 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Brazoria Co Mud No 509, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 25,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, down from 251,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 32,061 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital. Marco Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 3,500 shares. Estabrook Cap Management invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Boston Prns reported 1.44 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 323 shares stake. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Kings Point Cap owns 588 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 61,446 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.05% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Peapack Gladstone Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,974 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 0.09% or 41,893 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 4.62 million shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 151,464 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $35.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) by 149,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Limited holds 677 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.36M shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,733 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 52,364 shares stake. Old Republic Corp stated it has 877,000 shares. 215,213 were reported by Aqr Cap Management. Virtu holds 19,219 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 0.02% or 873 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.22% or 296,250 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 37,634 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 12,366 shares. Mathes Company Inc has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs accumulated 0.36% or 1.02M shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank owns 1.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 81,098 shares. Miles Capital invested 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).