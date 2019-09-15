Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Holding by $916,180 as Stock Value Declined; Broad Run Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $11.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 12,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 23,520 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 35,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.34 million shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd owns 6.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,145 shares. 63,554 are owned by Weatherly Asset Management L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 454,252 are held by Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation. Appleton Partners Ma invested in 0.78% or 45,126 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company has 93,987 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability stated it has 37,924 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 14,866 shares. Haverford Co accumulated 2.38% or 949,877 shares. Earnest Limited Liability accumulated 196,782 shares. Whittier Company has 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 282,973 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.09% or 35,664 shares. Martin & Com Tn invested in 0.59% or 14,096 shares.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 4,250 shares to 49,395 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 156,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,177 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Victory Cap invested in 0% or 24,821 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability invested in 22,324 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 95,748 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 6,800 were reported by Palladium Partners Limited Co. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Horizon Invs Lc has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 55,790 are held by Edmp. Wms Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,861 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,804 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 23,520 shares. Selway Asset Management has 2.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 42,850 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 90,463 shares. Moreover, Wendell David has 0.56% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61,213 shares to 62,422 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 27,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).