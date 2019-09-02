Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Position by $5.54 Million as Stock Value Declined; A F L A C (AFL) Share Value Rose While Lbmc Investment Advisors Raised Holding

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 3.87M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 97,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

