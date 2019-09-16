Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Decreased Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Garde Capital Lifted Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 7.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 261 were accumulated by Hudock Group Limited Liability Company. Marco Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 184,436 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 4,933 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gladius Mngmt Lp reported 857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.43% or 165,502 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP holds 0% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evergreen Capital Management Limited Com has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barton Inv Mgmt stated it has 89,445 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security reported 1.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Natl Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16,684 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 65,832 shares. Davenport And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,734 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 7,070 shares to 88,896 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.