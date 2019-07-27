Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Decreased Its Position; America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Position Maintained by Dalton Investments Llc

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 29,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 430,196 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 459,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 2.32 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,131 shares to 166,470 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap, Tennessee-based fund reported 23,397 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 35,575 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aperio Grp Llc holds 611,815 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated reported 0.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 3,488 shares stake. Butensky Cohen Financial Security has invested 1.63% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lsv Asset has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Community Bankshares Na holds 0.1% or 8,491 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 6.39 million shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fil owns 4.77M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 4.55 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adirondack holds 8,095 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lytx Selected to Participate in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.