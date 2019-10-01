Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Cut Holding by $10.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dsc Advisors LP Raised Its Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stake by $785,352 as Stock Price Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 877,543 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 392,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.0375 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0025. About 73,869 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.01 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

