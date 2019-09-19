Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Its Holding by $759,012; Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Its Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Position by $6.36 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 41,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 164,319 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.47 million, up from 123,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 559,900 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, down from 146,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,903 shares to 44,660 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 91,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 14,449 shares to 666,784 shares, valued at $33.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 148,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,429 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).