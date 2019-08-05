Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Position; Mtz (MTZ) Shares Rose While Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.19 Billion

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 82,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 195,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98B, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.41 million shares traded or 688.08% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 0% or 4,361 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 5,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 716,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6.53% or 744,288 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co holds 5,617 shares. Axa reported 126,989 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 389,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 33,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares to 940,791 shares, valued at $15.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 608,612 are owned by Guggenheim Llc. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 98,220 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 4.05 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,009 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,317 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein stated it has 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability has 175,000 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horizon Invests Limited has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sterneck Capital Management Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 31,727 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Com reported 405,230 shares. Td Asset Incorporated invested in 728,943 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Perkins Coie holds 0.97% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 36,408 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares to 703,145 shares, valued at $24.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,975 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

