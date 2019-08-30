Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Its Position; As Telus (TU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut by $1.83 Million Its Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 49,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 401,390 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 450,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 435,797 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 65.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 172,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 436,913 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.92 million, up from 264,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 3.62 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge

More important recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “TELUS declares CAD 0.5625 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.