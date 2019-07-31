Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Decreased Stake by $2.52 Million; Waste Management (WM) Holder Advisors Preferred Has Cut Position by $821,219

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 1.18M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 44,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,180 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 179,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,035 shares to 967,737 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,293 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lytx Selected to Participate in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: All Eyes on Apple Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 26,460 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 29,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).