Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Raised Its Holding by $1.44 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 132,759 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.01 million, down from 136,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $162.89. About 395,944 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 144.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 18,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 32,065 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 13,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 902,168 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,775 shares to 26,185 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,593 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 37,551 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 2.41% or 16.99M shares. Texas-based Next Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North American Mgmt Corp has 1.29% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 106,523 shares. Ashfield Lc reported 5,909 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot has 16,721 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mairs And Pwr has invested 1.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,508 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Montecito Fincl Bank And Trust, California-based fund reported 3,511 shares. Payden And Rygel accumulated 2.18% or 417,900 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ubs Oconnor Ltd stated it has 57,045 shares. 562,756 were accumulated by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.91 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Lc owns 1.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 239,335 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). White Pine Capital Lc has 10.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Halsey Incorporated Ct holds 0.16% or 5,145 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes holds 0.84% or 199,578 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.2% or 45,778 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alphamark Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 109 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc has invested 3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sabal Trust Com stated it has 4,265 shares. Markel invested 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 1,517 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney owns 4,072 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Lot Of Pressure For 3M Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,786 shares to 470,740 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).