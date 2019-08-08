Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased Its Position by $14.68 Million; As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bvf Lowered by $31.76 Million Its Stake

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 257,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 408,234 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, down from 665,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 4.55M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.39M, down from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patien; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qualcomm Trades Higher As Justice Department Intervenes In Patent Case – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Qualcomm Falls After Revenue Miss, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital reported 44,335 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smart Portfolios Lc holds 99 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 1.9% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shine Inv Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 137,965 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 6,320 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Hong Kong-based Fosun Intl Limited has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.21% or 46,066 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Liability reported 4,729 shares. Southport Mngmt Ltd Co holds 19,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Security invested in 39,308 shares.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 283,000 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $41.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 194,783 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% or 85,000 shares. Apis Ltd Llc stated it has 9.7% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Citadel Advisors Limited Com accumulated 553,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 31,400 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,388 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0% or 129,540 shares in its portfolio. Fosun stated it has 384,055 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 3,281 shares. Prudential Inc reported 151,317 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 21,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Perceptive reported 4.23M shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 1.52 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd accumulated 0.32% or 1.22M shares.