Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Jolley Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Greenhaven Associates Has Raised Stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS)

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 5.15M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 2.88 million shares traded or 31.86% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.95% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hennessy Advsr holds 0.36% or 98,200 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 15,867 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 27,497 shares. Maverick Capital reported 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tokio Marine Asset Limited stated it has 3,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Maple Capital has 11,526 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,383 shares. 29,607 are held by Rampart Mgmt Comm Limited Liability Corp. Wedgewood Prns accumulated 50,575 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Blume Mgmt has 1.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 31,590 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.11% or 428,501 shares. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 32,712 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc. (Tph) (NYSE:TPH) by 43,448 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $57.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX).