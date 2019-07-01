Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Hourglass Capital Has Lifted Its Stake; Markel (MKL) Shareholder Court Place Advisors Has Upped Stake by $318,400 as Share Value Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 9.74 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $13.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1103.45. About 26,956 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares to 4,336 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,224 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $225,739 activity. KIRSHNER ALAN I had sold 200 shares worth $204,164. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E. The insider Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

