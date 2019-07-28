Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Raised Stake; Radcom LTD (RDCM) Market Value Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Its Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 461 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares to 106,864 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 175,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,500 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 974,978 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.11 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 39,485 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California-based Poplar Forest Capital Limited has invested 3.93% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 46,031 were reported by Everett Harris & Ca. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Synovus Corporation stated it has 15,677 shares. Bridgeway Inc reported 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ancora Advsr Limited holds 0.07% or 28,041 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability holds 74 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4.77 million are held by Fil Ltd. Arcadia Management Mi owns 15,425 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.