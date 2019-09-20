Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Headinvest Trimmed Its Stake by $365,256; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted by $2.78 Million Its Stake

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, up from 11,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $380.12. About 3.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 4,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,434 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 50,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 4.77M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 23,560 shares to 26,170 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Inv Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,526 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,681 shares. Family Firm holds 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,889 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Llp holds 10,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 0.08% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Co invested in 9,424 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Newbrook Capital Advsrs Lp has 5.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Capital Management reported 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Financial Advisors invested in 0.32% or 227,456 shares. Blume Capital Management holds 0.01% or 75 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 153,711 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 427,546 shares. 1,250 were accumulated by Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Llc. Whalerock Point Partners Lc has 7,330 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.