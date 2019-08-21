Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Cut Position by $16.04 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.95 Million

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,906 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 302,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 4.56 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 59,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 246,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.78M, down from 305,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 954,340 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mufg Americas owns 0.1% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 33,473 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 18,535 shares. Btc Capital Inc reported 0.68% stake. Ajo LP holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.55M shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.46% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 853,328 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C owns 1.21M shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 3,374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 6.06 million shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 13,457 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership owns 4,277 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,697 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 153,048 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,200 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 8,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20,239 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $90.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.22% or 147,200 shares. 20,435 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Signalpoint Asset holds 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,591 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smead Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 365,285 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe invested in 0.19% or 6,345 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. 383,583 are owned by Lord Abbett And Com Llc. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 28,513 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0.81% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 14,667 shares. Springowl Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,250 shares. Guardian has 86,209 shares.