Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Lowered Stake by $22.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 5.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 292,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 880,469 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.98 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 2.04M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 42,692 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $34.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 186,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 14,084 shares to 57,636 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,162 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).