Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Sabal Trust Co Stake in Cme Group (CME) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $214.33. About 595,992 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,993 shares to 245,563 shares, valued at $30.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 118,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.18% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 173,881 shares. Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 1,911 shares. Horseman Cap Management Limited owns 6,500 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs invested in 0.93% or 1.29 million shares. Bamco Inc Ny holds 59,878 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). National Bank reported 1,743 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Signaturefd Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fjarde Ap holds 0.23% or 112,956 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co owns 206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. America First Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 88,990 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.76% or 48,766 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 176,855 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.23% stake. Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership holds 4,526 shares. Edmp Inc invested in 57,021 shares. Aviance Cap Management Limited Liability holds 132,346 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 98,220 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt Incorporated holds 52,364 shares. Private Advisor Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company stated it has 54,636 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duncker Streett & Inc owns 40,559 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc World Inc owns 148,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 207,721 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) by 387,800 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $10.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 154,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,733 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put).