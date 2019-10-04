Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder General American Investors Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Mgic Investment (MTG) as Market Valuation Declined

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 80,036 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 135,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 4.56 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc analyzed 78,300 shares as the company's stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98 million, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 1.98M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 40,000 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (NYSE:PXD) by 39,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.73 million for 7.43 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.