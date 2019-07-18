Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Fisher Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.91 Million as Share Value Rose; As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Share Value Declined, Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Position

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 33,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 756,205 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.13 million, down from 789,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.61. About 8.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 10,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,165 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 26,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 2.11 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 743,137 shares to 42.57M shares, valued at $1.81B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 290,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc Sponsored Adr Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.78M for 30.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 39,990 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.74% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 13.85 million shares. First Long Island Llc owns 209,668 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 45,377 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Saba Cap Mngmt Lp owns 417,956 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 10,762 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jacobs Commerce Ca reported 114,588 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hbk Investments L P, Texas-based fund reported 849,300 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 17,709 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. 10,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.