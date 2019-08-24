Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $570,000 as Stock Price Declined; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding Has Boosted by Citadel Advisors Llc

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 609.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 79,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 92,192 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.33. About 229,365 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp reported 933 shares. 199,085 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Limited. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo accumulated 39,065 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ent Ser Corp holds 1,442 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,359 shares. Holowesko Prtn reported 2.32 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 4.77M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Liability Com holds 142,801 shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Leisure reported 25,876 shares stake. Paragon Limited invested in 4,161 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 697,486 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 11,600 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Southport Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares to 103,351 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,938 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).