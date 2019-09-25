Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; As Illumina Com Us$0.01 (ILMN) Share Value Declined, Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84,000, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 3.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Illumina Incorporated Com Us$0.01 (ILMN) by 61.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 62,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 164,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.48 million, up from 101,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Illumina Incorporated Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $301.29. About 501,044 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 314,445 shares to 29,826 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Shares (GLD) by 12,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,845 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lumina Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.46% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,500 shares. 2.26 million are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Eaton Vance has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.29% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bridges Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 593 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0.36% or 18,398 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.07% or 60,402 shares. Copper Rock Prns Llc has invested 0.8% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.04% or 509,877 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 687 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 215,471 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca reported 18,000 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 625 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 45% Earnings Growth, Did Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Moves 0.72%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina A Long-Term Buy, With Caveats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.63M for 35.07 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,469 shares to 58,843 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn holds 2,100 shares. 6,125 are owned by Bennicas Assocs. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,759 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,843 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca accumulated 24.72 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,602 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 192 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 27,551 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Motco owns 1,676 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ca reported 7,730 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 18,388 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Intact Investment invested in 0.43% or 156,800 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bokf Na has invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).