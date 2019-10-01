Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $750,000; Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Lendingtree (TREE) by $3.47 Million as Market Value Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 8,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 17,149 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, down from 25,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $309.96. About 12,905 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84,000, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 2.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66 million for 34.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 9,979 shares to 13,026 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 922,206 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 32,476 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Com LP holds 2.41% or 16.99M shares. 215,893 are owned by Blair William And Co Il. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated owns 62,255 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 273,235 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd invested in 0.43% or 63,567 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,035 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 90,300 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Mngmt holds 1.02% or 89,445 shares. 11,288 are owned by Kcm Invest Advisors Lc. Boston Family Office Ltd Company owns 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,493 shares. Cullinan Associate stated it has 9,010 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 35.14 million shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shockwave Medical Inc by 49,096 shares to 59,096 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdin by 44,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 679,174 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2,070 shares. Amer Grp reported 14,661 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1,129 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,435 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 1,774 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 225,319 shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Com reported 5,315 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,200 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 760 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 5,592 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 5,717 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 1,844 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com invested in 9,522 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05 million for 124.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.