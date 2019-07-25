Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Destination Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding; Alps Advisors Has Lowered Cummins (CMI) Stake as Stock Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,696 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 245,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 4.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 66,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,770 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.80M, down from 312,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 414,652 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 35,837 shares to 52,544 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,304 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.49 million for 10.09 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.