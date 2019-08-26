Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $659,262 as Share Value Declined; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Share Value Rose, Weitz Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $594,700

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 11,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,376 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 16,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48 million shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.32 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 8.11M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,445 shares to 12,445 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 94,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.