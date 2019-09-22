Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $1.67 Million as Shares Declined; Sap Se (SAP) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 123,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, down from 136,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 1.04M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 01/05/2018 – Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,289 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 67,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com holds 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,360 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak stated it has 2.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2,100 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn. Transamerica Financial Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 1,926 shares. 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 50,166 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 85,668 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Ltd Liability Com stated it has 316,894 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Burney Co has 8,630 shares. 2,985 were accumulated by Harvest Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Brinker has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 54,420 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Com holds 1.8% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 243,450 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 684,866 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth $60 or $80? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10,410 shares to 24,782 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 26.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GyanSys Selected by Allison Transmission to Migrate On-Premise SAP Applications to SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SAP® Integrated Delivery Framework Eases Move to SAP S/4HANA® for Customers – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.