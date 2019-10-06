Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lowered Position by $352,412; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Boosted Its Stake by $367,271 as Shares Declined

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,127 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 21,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 532,933 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,840 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $47.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,758 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

