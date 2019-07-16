Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Bluefin Trading Cut Position by $28.87 Million; As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Value Declined, Aperio Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 13,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 50,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 179,986 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 506,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,646 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 578,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4,051 shares to 8,213 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 171,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 10,431 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us holds 142,568 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 0.07% or 1.02 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 1 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 174 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,682 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 286,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 5,963 shares. Moreover, Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.31% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 237,162 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 4,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.32M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.71M for 30.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call) by 352,700 shares to 358,000 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 63,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

