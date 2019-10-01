Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Barton Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $497,800 as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Blue Fin Capital Lifted Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holding

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 7,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $176.57. About 5.93M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 95,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 3.23M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mi holds 197 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd invested in 1.16% or 38,500 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs reported 15,852 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Keywise Capital Mngmt owns 174,300 shares. Hm Payson And holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,501 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,239 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 5,257 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Street Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 43,718 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Lc has 1.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,190 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,400 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 21,021 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 4.92% or 88,778 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,314 shares. Ftb Advsr has 5,665 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 12,827 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csu Producer Res has 15,750 shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 874,988 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Highlander Capital Mngmt holds 750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd invested in 3,338 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs stated it has 4,924 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 649,016 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 204,640 shares. Toth Advisory reported 200 shares stake. Wellington Shields & Llc owns 12,200 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

