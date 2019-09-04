Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding by $791,398; Share Value Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.135. About 14,824 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 18,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 120,435 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 138,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 505,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 12,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 40,236 shares. Mill Road Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 1.69M shares or 6.11% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co invested in 48,688 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 73,980 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 78,237 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 530,727 were reported by Perritt Inc. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 312,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 1.22 million shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $69,019 activity. 3,476 Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) shares with value of $9,638 were bought by TANNER DELBERT H.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.82% or 17,000 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.26% or 996,349 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.36 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schulhoff And Incorporated holds 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 14,070 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.45% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Franklin Resource reported 0.01% stake. Dearborn Partners Limited Com has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Birinyi Assocs reported 4,000 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jones Companies Lllp reported 28,037 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated owns 17,400 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Etf (NOBL) by 54,122 shares to 83,549 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 5,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

