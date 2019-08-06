Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Annex Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position; New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosted Its Stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) as Stock Value Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 10.66 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 151.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 3,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The institutional investor held 6,270 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 2,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.56. About 411 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 2,907 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 1 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated holds 0.02% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) or 5,466 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 21,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 2,159 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.45% or 6,374 shares. State Street Corporation has 22,851 shares. The Missouri-based Ent Ser has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 3,625 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 105,012 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup holds 367 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 6,270 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company/The (NYSE:BA) by 55,920 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $485.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 120,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Company Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,700 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meiji Yasuda Life Com, Japan-based fund reported 17,287 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.45% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 104,405 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 974,978 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 4,492 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 15,466 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Com holds 0.23% or 50,738 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 39,485 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 90,007 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Interocean Limited Liability invested 1.79% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4,800 are held by Schwartz Investment Counsel.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,348 shares to 104,339 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 175,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.