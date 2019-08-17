Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder American Money Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.84 Million; Broadview Advisors Has Raised Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 5,160 shares. Security National Trust invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 501,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Diligent Limited Liability has invested 1.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.64% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 505,393 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 873 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 0.21% or 24,810 shares. Cranbrook Wealth holds 74 shares. Mairs & Power owns 1.25M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,677 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Company reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cambridge Inc invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth the FTC Risk of Being Long? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.