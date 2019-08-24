Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Advisor Partners Cut Stake as Stock Declined; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Value Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Position by $33.31 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79 million, up from 4.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.02M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,757 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester Advisors has 2.59% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 59,792 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 560,041 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 6,354 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc invested 0.7% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.55% or 193,954 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 411,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,500 were accumulated by Perkins Capital. State Bank Of America De reported 233,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 36,061 shares. 78,670 are held by L S Incorporated. Shine Inv Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Creative Planning invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Wolverine Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 66,503 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.58% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,380 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd reported 344,260 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0.14% or 7,791 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.12% or 20,568 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Regent Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 4,492 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt stated it has 47,855 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.2% or 23.45M shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 373,008 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Davenport Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,608 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles owns 7,795 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 456 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 1.04M shares. 10,200 were reported by Herald Invest Mgmt.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,700 shares to 23,146 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

