QUALCOMM (QCOM) EPS Estimated At $0.62; 3 Analysts Bullish Sysco (SYY)

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 31.87% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. QCOM’s profit would be $753.73M giving it 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s analysts see 1.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 16. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. See Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) latest ratings:

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $37.26 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 23.75 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by Libby Russell T.. 22,321 shares valued at $1.47 million were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fil Limited holds 0.03% or 246,359 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brown Advisory reported 116,605 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 5,573 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 13,227 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corporation reported 69,278 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 15,819 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 925,824 shares. Palladium owns 7,879 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 84,012 shares. Private Trust Com Na accumulated 8,503 shares or 0.12% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co reported 446,724 shares. Iowa Natl Bank accumulated 78,944 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. Evercore maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Monday, January 14 with “In-Line” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Miller Howard Invs Ny owns 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 55,570 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 624,422 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 7,795 shares. Botty Invsts Lc holds 0.17% or 10,215 shares in its portfolio. Addison has 1.92% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Patten Patten Inc Tn has 48,450 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Communication reported 40,559 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 7,015 shares. 2.66 million are held by First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 234 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested in 5,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 108,790 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 40.46 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, February 11.