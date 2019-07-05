Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Valuation Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $13.23 Million; Cummins Ord (CMI) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.98 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $168.67. About 416,800 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 5.72M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph sold 4,500 shares worth $675,000. Another trade for 206 shares valued at $30,900 was made by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.36 million for 9.72 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,405 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12,576 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 5,792 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 35,438 shares. Horizon Investments Lc reported 0.08% stake. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 92,583 shares. Arrow Finance invested in 4,497 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 4,587 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Advsr Lc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1,245 shares. 7,130 are held by Valley National Advisers. At Bank invested in 1,574 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 16,738 shares. Macquarie Group owns 10,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,509 shares to 116,400 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 31,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.79 million for 30.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Communications stated it has 35,822 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.69% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,795 shares. Smead Cap Inc reported 365,285 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based J Goldman And Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nbt Bancshares N A reported 46,980 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 3,990 are owned by Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Holderness Invs Communication invested in 0.21% or 7,732 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 35,575 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 222,722 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny reported 3.46% stake. Stewart Patten Limited owns 17,300 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

