Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; Cleararc Capital Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 97,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 852 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 6.80 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.28. About 17.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.31 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,278 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc (Put) by 57 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.