Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $28.50 Million as Shares Declined; Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Garmin Ord (GRMN) Position by $3.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 960,579 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 1.30 million shares to 10.48M shares, valued at $67.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Fltg Rate Incom (EFF) by 301,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Michigan Qlt Mun Inc (NUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Mgmt has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Geode Cap Management Limited Co reported 16.47 million shares. Dodge And Cox owns 4,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bessemer Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bronson Point Management invested 2.91% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 232,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,488 shares. Garde Cap reported 8,486 shares. Country Natl Bank reported 849 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). J Goldman Lp invested in 0.47% or 145,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Llc invested in 35 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0.03% or 55,887 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 13,158 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 39,407 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.19% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.41 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 348 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 286,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 46,166 shares in its portfolio. 10,271 were reported by Fred Alger. Amp Investors Ltd has 91,171 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS).