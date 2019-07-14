Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position by $13.23 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Rose While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $599,200

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.85 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 3,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 448,421 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Ltd reported 195,561 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,813 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 8,718 shares stake. 9,863 are owned by Hgk Asset Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Keystone Planning accumulated 40,585 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Da Davidson & holds 0.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 464,684 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 7,098 shares. Webster National Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,849 shares. Sather Fin Gru Inc Inc holds 3.7% or 320,433 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.93% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 946 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,509 shares to 116,400 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Corp New (NYSE:T) by 38,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09 million for 10.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.