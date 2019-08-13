Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Sanofi Adr 1 Adr Represents .5 Ordinary Share Of Depositary (SNY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Sanofi Adr 1 Adr Represents .5 Ordinary Share Of Depositary (SNY) by 1747.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 8,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 9,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Sanofi Adr 1 Adr Represents .5 Ordinary Share Of Depositary for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 921,020 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE IV, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLINDED, CONTROLLED, MULTICENTER STUDY TO BE PRESENTED LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – SANOFI WILL PAY EVOTEC AN INITIAL ONE-TIME CASH UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 60 M AND PROVIDE FURTHER SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM FUNDING TO ENSURE SUPPORT AND PROGRESSION OF PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction- FT; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi: Mr. Reed’s Appointment Effective as of July 1; 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – REG-SANOFI SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 8 BILLION OF BOND ISSUES; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $132.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, 1St Source Bancshares has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 47,949 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security has 39,308 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Liability holds 5,167 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.14% or 103,739 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 40,159 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorporation has invested 1.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pitcairn stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 6,416 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 19,279 are held by Exane Derivatives. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 403,569 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3,747 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patent Wins Make QCOM Stock a Lot More Interesting – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.