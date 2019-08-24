Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Holder Summit Securities Group Decreased Its Position by $558.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 70.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 97,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 852 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,380 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 26 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 34,929 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 161,374 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 7,795 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corporation has 6,345 shares. Marco Management Lc invested 2.51% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Highland L P, a Texas-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 251,696 shares. 416,900 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Sei Invs reported 0.06% stake. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 141,779 shares. Garde Cap Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,486 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csu Producer Incorporated holds 3.62% or 15,750 shares in its portfolio.

