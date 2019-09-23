Qualcomm Ord (QCOM) Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Raised Stake; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 26,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 528,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.72M, up from 501,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.37M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Ord (QCOM) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 957,500 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.84 million, up from 912,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.60 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 28,090 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.89% or 66,163 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiedemann Lc holds 14,376 shares. Gruss & Incorporated owns 4,000 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Natl Commercial Bank In holds 0.94% or 148,033 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 2.06 million shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 252,815 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Tru Company stated it has 12,107 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 55,750 shares. Birch Hill Investment Limited Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 90,288 are held by Savings Bank Of The West.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s (CVX) Management on Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (New) (NYSE:F) by 120,022 shares to 55,477 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,460 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco owns 1,676 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Gru owns 5,014 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 375,713 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 829,103 shares. Df Dent holds 0.47% or 338,542 shares in its portfolio. 4.10 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. 3,960 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Asset reported 319,732 shares. St Germain D J Comm invested in 2.01% or 242,464 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btim Corp holds 0.02% or 20,335 shares. The California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evergreen Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.24% or 32,588 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% or 596,390 shares in its portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 7,855 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.